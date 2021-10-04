Car hire employee admits to stealing employer's cars

A car hire employee has admitted to stealing three vehicles from his employer.

34 year-old Lorvin Micallef from Bormla was charged with stealing vehicles belonging to a car hire company.

The car hire company noticed that it had three missing Hyundai vehicles.

The company’s owner made his own inquiries and noted that accused, who was an employee of his, had booked the missing cars out. Acting on a hunch, he had gone to look for the cars near the accused’s home and his hunch proved correct.

The owner then contacted the police who arrested Micallef.

This afternoon, Micallef pleaded guilty to the charge of theft aggravated by value, person and nature of the thing stolen.

The court gave the accused time to reconsider his plea, which he later confirmed.

Bail was requested by his lawyer, Arthur Azzopardi, pending the completion of a pre-sentencing report. The court upheld the request, ordering Micallef to sign a bail book twice weekly and observe a curfew.

Bail was secured by a personal guarantee of €1,000.