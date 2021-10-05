Gozo lawyers stay on strike: 'Measures taken to address court problems inadequate'

Lawyers in Gozo will continue their industrial action, after a meeting with high-ranking officials earlier today at the Gozo court building failed to tackle the deadlock in negotiations over a number of administrative shortcomings.

The CEO of the Court Agency, together with assistant CEO, Head Officer Human Resources, the Chief of Staff of the Justice Ministry and the Chief Marshal of the Malta Courts met with a group of 20 lawyers who practice in the Gozo courts.

In a statement this morning, the lawyers said that they were told this morning that a deputy registrar had been appointed and that a court marshal would be crossing from Malta to Gozo – initially twice a week and eventually every day. The possibility of more staff being hired to improve the situation was also discussed.

The lawyers say they called the strike, the second this year, after no progress was registered and the situation had regressed.

In a statement issued after the meeting this morning, the lawyers said that these measures did not adequately address the urgent needs of the Gozo courts.

“The lawyers feel that the measures do not adequately address the urgent needs that the Gozo court requires, and in light of this, unless any tangible progress is made, with more people being assigned to the Gozo court, the lawyers that practice within the Gozo court, will pursue the collective action and will not attend the sittings,” the statement said.

Shortcomings raised by lawyers include a lack of trained and qualified staff, missing documents, injunctions not being processed on time and hearings taking place without a summons having been processed.