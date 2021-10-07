Emergency doctors give jury account of battle to save Hugo Chetcuti’s life

Emergency physicians have told the jury trying Bojan Cmelik that they had to move fast to save stabbing victim Hugo Chetcuti’s life on the night of his stabbing.

Today’s testimony could prove to be pivotal in the trial of Bojan Cmelik as doctors testify about their battle to keep Chetcuti alive after he was stabbed.

Dr Jonathan Joslin told the jurors that Chetcuti was still talking coherently, but he was seriously injured and in a state of shock when he saw him in the emergency department at 10:54pm.

Taking the witness stand on Thursday, the consultant emergency physician testified about the incident after explaining the protocols adopted by Mater Dei Hospital concerning serious incidents.

At the time, Dr Joslin was on call when he was informed about a serious stabbing in Paceville at 10:43pm by the hospital’s central control room. Whilst driving towards the scene of the stabbing in Paceville, Dr Joslin was informed that the victim had been taken to Mater Dei Hospital in a private vehicle, and he re-routed towards the Emergency Department, where a trauma team was already treating the patient.

“When I came in, he was already being assessed, and first-line treatment was being administered. The patient was a man, Hugo Chetcuti. He was anxious, pale, sweaty, talking coherently but was in a state of hemorrhagic shock.” He had very low blood pressure and was feeling faint, added the doctor.

A fast ultrasound was carried out, and blood was found in the abdomen.

Chetcuti was admitted at 1054pm, 11 minutes after the stabbing. “He had two incised wounds—one in the upper quadrant in a C-shape by a single edge blade. The knife was either twisted, or the victim twisted himself. It was roughly 1cm long. We were giving him blood, but his blood pressure was still low, so surgery had to be performed.”

Chetcuti went straight to the operating theatre, having lost around two litres of blood. He was transferred to the operating theatre around 30 minutes after the stabbing.

Showing photos of the injuries to the jurors, Dr Joslin explained that C-shaped wounds were in the upper quadrant of the abdomen.

The patient was in Class three shock due to significant blood loss. “There are four classes,” explained the specialist. “At class three. He is quite significantly shocked.”

Asked who took the decision to operate, the doctor said it would have been the surgeons. “There would be a team discussion, and from the clinical findings…it was best to move him straight to the operating theatre.”

Dr Joslin was not present for the surgery but was informed that there was a significant amount of blood in the abdomen.

Emergency physician Dr Josef Mifsud was another member of the medical staff on duty at the time who were summoned to testify in Cmelik’s trial for Chetcuti’s murder. Dr Mifsud, an experienced specialist in emergency medicine, had treated Chetcuti first upon his admission to the hospital.

“I was writing notes at my desk, and there was a commotion. A woman started shouting that there was a stabbing. I stood up and took the ultrasound machine with me to the resuscitation room. My role was to lead with the resuscitation. I have a team with me and called the surgeons as well as carrying out the initial assessment.”

A fast ultrasound scan showed blood in the abdominal cavity. “His pulse was fast, blood pressure was low, and the ultrasound showed free fluid in the abdomen. In this case, it was blood…The patient was agitated, anxious and these factors all point to class three shock.”

Dr Mifsud said that the patient was in a critical condition. A transfusion was administered, and the cause of the bleeding was sought, said the doctor. The ultrasound showed internal bleeding.

“If he had been more stable, we would have done a CT scan, but he was in too frail a condition and would have died on the scanner,” Dr Mifsud said. “So he would have died if you waited any longer?” “Most probably, yes.”

This was confirmed by the third witness, surgeon Ayman Mostafa, a senior registrar at Mater Dei Hospital, who also operated on Chetcuti. Mostafa also said the patient would have died in the CT scanner as he wasn’t in a stable enough condition …” he was safer in surgery than in the CT scanner.”

The surgeon said that he had made stitches to close the bleeding points. “At the end of the operation, we check the points and make sure there is no more bleeding. After ten or 15 minutes, the bleeding was controlled by stitches. The patient became more stable.”

The trial is ongoing.

Cmelik is being represented by legal aid lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace.

Lawyers Joe Giglio and Mario Spiteri are appearing on behalf of the Chetcuti family.

Lawyers Kevin Valletta and Maria Francesca Spiteri from the Office of the Attorney General are prosecuting.

Mr Justice Aaron Bugeja is presiding over the trial.

