E-scooter rider injured after collision with car

An accident involving an e-scooter rider happened at around 12pm at the Sliema ferries

7 October 2021, 2:47pm
by Luke Vella
The scooter involved in the accident (Photo: James Bianchi)
A woman, who was riding an e-kick scooter was injured after a traffic accident involving a car.

Police said the accident happened at around 12pm, at the Sliema ferries. The car, an Audi A3, was driven by a 38-year-old Portuguese man and the scooter was driven by an Italian woman.

The woman was taken to Mater Dei hospital for treatment.

Her condition is still unknown.

Luke Vella joined MaltaToday as a reporter in 2021
