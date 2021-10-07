E-scooter rider injured after collision with car

A woman, who was riding an e-kick scooter was injured after a traffic accident involving a car.

Police said the accident happened at around 12pm, at the Sliema ferries. The car, an Audi A3, was driven by a 38-year-old Portuguese man and the scooter was driven by an Italian woman.

The woman was taken to Mater Dei hospital for treatment.

Her condition is still unknown.