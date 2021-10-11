Man accused of stealing items from Valletta shop whilst on bail for theft

A man on bail for theft, has been released from another arrest earlier today, after he was charged yet again with thefts.

Nico Spalding was arraigned today, on his 23rd birthday, accused of having committed simple theft of tobacco grinders from a Valletta gift shop on 22 September.

Inspector Daryl Borg said that the man was captured on CCTV stealing the items from the shop.

He was also accused of breaching previous bail conditions and committing an offence whilst on probation.

The accused pleaded not guilty and asked for bail.

He was released against a personal guarantee of €5,000 and ordered to sign a bail book daily.

Lawyer Alfred Abela appeared for the accused.

Magistrate Monica Vella presided over the case.