Customs intercepts stolen cars on their way to Abu Dhabi

Jaguar F-pace and Jeep Grand Cherokee among cars intercepted by customs at Freeport

karl_azzopardi
11 October 2021, 4:59pm
by Karl Azzopardi
The vehicles were stolen in Canada and intercepted in Malta
Customs officials managed to intercept six stolen vehicles at the Freeport.

It said three Ford pick-ups, one Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV, one Ford Expedition SUV and one Jaguar F-pace were seized.

The vehicles in question were all stolen in Canada.

The is the second case, in less than a week, of cars reported stolen in Canada that were intercepted in Malta.

Two Lexus RX350, a Ranger Rover Velar, a Ford Mustang GT and a Ford F150 were also found.

As with the other cases of stolen vehicles intercepted last week, the shipping documents did not tally with the contents.

Customs Officials informed the Canadian Authorities about the find whilst the police were informed about the case which is being investigated further.

