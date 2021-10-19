More cars stolen in Canada are found in Malta

Customs officers have intercepted 12 cars stolen from Canada and en-route to Abu Dhabi, raising the number of interceptions over the past weeks to two dozen.

The number of stolen cars seized now stands at 24, as three Lexus RX350, two Ford Pick-ups 450, two Ford Expedition SUV, one Mercedes G63, one Honda CRV, 1 Mustang, one Range Rover Velar, and one Ford 150 were found in several containers.

Customs said police in Canada identified an organised crime group, conducted a series of raids and made several arrests following all the documented information provided by Malta, which confirmed that all cars seized were those reported as stolen.

"During the raids, several other stolen vehicles, key decoders, and shipping information were recovered, in addition to substantial amounts of money. It also transpired that two of the vehicles detained in Malta were stolen by violent carjacking," customs said.

Furthermore, customs said the investigation led the Canadian Border Service Agency to identify additional containers with other stolen vehicles before being shipped out of Canada.