Customs seize €11,000 worth of contraband cigarettes in first nine months

The Customs Department has seized 389,900 cigarettes with a market value of €11,359 between January and September.

In a statement, customs said that the endangered taxes of the lot amounted to €65,430 in excise duty, €14,868 in value-added tax and €6,276 in import duty.

Customs said it also seized 20 kilograms of tobacco with a market value of €467. The endangered taxes of this lot amounted to €676 in excise duty, €295 in VAT and €272 in import duty

The department said that another 78kg of smokeless tobacco and 53,259 pieces of Heets tobacco sticks were confiscated during the first nine months.