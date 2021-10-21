Court press room gets facelift as part of wider refurbishment works

The Court Services Agency is carrying out several refurbishments at the Valletta law courts as part of its restructuring plan for a more efficient system.

The most recent investment was a thorough facelift to the press room used by court reporters.

The works cost €6,000 and included a new electricity system, plastering, painting and a new bathroom. “With this initiative, journalists now have a press room from where to work that is equipped with better facilities and a more welcoming environment,” a spokesperson for the agency said.

The investment in the press room follows that in the common room, which is used exclusively by members of the judiciary for them to socialise.