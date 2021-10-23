Motorcyclist suffers grievous injuries after traffic collision on Friday evening

Police said that a man was grievously injured following a traffic accident in Żurrieq on Friday evening.

It said that the accident happened on Friday at 8.30pm at Triq il-Belt Valletta, Żurrieq. From its preliminary investigations, it results that a collision occurred between an Opel Astra, driven by a 27-year-old man from Gudja and a Yamaha motorcycle driven by a 24-year-old from Għaxaq.

A medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department were called for assistance. The motorcyclist was taken to Mater Dei hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

More police investigations will follow.