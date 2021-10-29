No bail for man who crashed stolen vehicle into police car

A 34 year-old Gzira man who was arrested after he crashed a stolen vehicle into a police car has been remanded in custody, accused of breaching no less than five sets of bail conditions.

Matthew Camilleri was arraigned before magistrate Joe Mifsud earlier today. He was accused of stealing a car from Ghajn Tuffieha on 10 September. The court heard how on Tuesday, when the police spotted him driving the stolen car and followed him to Gzira, he had tried to evade capture by driving up several one-way streets. He later reversed into the police car, damaging it.

Camilleri, who has drug addiction problems, was out on five bail decrees with related guarantees totalling €95,000. He appeared before magistrate Joe Mifsud charged with no less than 16 offences, mostly theft-related.

The police had traced the stolen car to Camilleri and arrested him at his home in Gzira. He was admitted to hospital on police bail after complaining of chest pains, but left the hospital before being discharged.

The police were informed and later made contact with Camilleri, who turned himself in on Friday.

He was also accused of breaking and entering, as well as damaging and stealing from, a stall. In addition to this, Camilleri was charged with attacking a public official and dangerous driving in the stolen vehicle.

As the sitting got started, presiding Magistrate Joe Mifsud asked whether the accused had completed a rehabilitation course he had been placed on by Mr. Justice Aaron Bugeja.

Defence lawyer Lennox Vella said that the man had not, in fact, completed the course but had been accepted into an OASI-run course, which he had not yet been given the start date for.

“When a judge or magistrate trusts you to do something you must pay back that trust. If you start a program you must finish it. It’s useless to attend the best program without commitment to complete it,” said the magistrate, explaining that the point of such programs was to re-integrate attendees into society.

Vella’s request for bail was denied. Inspectors Godwin Scerri and Christina Delia prosecuted.