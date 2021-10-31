Man grievously injured in St Paul’s Bay motoring accident

A 36-year-old Pakistani motorcyclist has been grievously injured in an accident on Saturday.

The police said the accident happened at around 8 pm on Saturday, following a crash between the Kymco motorcycle driven by the Pakistani man, and a Renault Captur driven by a 57-year-old woman from St Paul’s Bay.

The accident happened in Triq il-Mosta, St Paul’s Bay.

A medical team administered first-aid at the site of the accident, and took the 36-year-old to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.