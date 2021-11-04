Customs intercepts 18 more stolen cars on their way to Abu Dhabi

Customs officers have intercepted another 18 cars stolen from Canada and en-route to Abu Dhabi, raising the number of interceptions over the past month to 42.

5 Ford F150, 1 Ford F250, 2 Lexus RX35, 2 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 1 Jeep Wrangler, 2 Honda CRV, 1 Chrysler, 1 Chevrolet Taho, 2 Dodge Dura, 1 range Rover, were found hidden in ten containers.

Customs said the Malta Police Force and the Canadian Authorities had been informed about the find, and an investigation has been launched

Customs said it helped the Canadian Police file charges against nine persons suspected of being linked to violent carjackings.

Last month, Canadian Police recovered 88 stolen vehicles, 24 of which were seized by Malta Customs.