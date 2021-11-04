menu

Customs intercepts 18 more stolen cars on their way to Abu Dhabi

Customs officers have intercepted 18 cars stolen from Canada and en-route to Abu Dhabi

laura_calleja
4 November 2021, 10:31am
by Laura Calleja
Photo: Malta Police Force
Photo: Malta Police Force

Customs officers have intercepted another 18 cars stolen from Canada and en-route to Abu Dhabi, raising the number of interceptions over the past month to 42. 

5 Ford F150, 1 Ford F250, 2 Lexus RX35, 2 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 1 Jeep Wrangler, 2 Honda CRV, 1 Chrysler, 1 Chevrolet Taho, 2 Dodge Dura, 1 range Rover, were found hidden in ten containers. 

Photo: Malta Police Force
Photo: Malta Police Force

Customs said the Malta Police Force and the Canadian Authorities had been informed about the find, and an investigation has been launched

Photo: Malta Police Force
Photo: Malta Police Force

Customs said it helped the Canadian Police file charges against nine persons suspected of being linked to violent carjackings.

Last month, Canadian Police recovered 88 stolen vehicles, 24 of which were seized by Malta Customs.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.