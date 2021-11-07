Man arrested after setting fire to door of private residence

Police have arrested a man for allegedly setting fire to the door of a private residence in Ħamrun.

District police were notified of the incident on Friday 5 November, at around 5:15pm. They were told that the door of a house on Triq Alexander caught fire, likely after someone set fire to it.

Members of the Civil Protection Department went on site to control the flames. They confirmed that there was no one in the house at the time of the fire, while taking precautions to ensure there was no further danger.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo was informed of the case and opened a magisterial inquiry.

Members of the Arsons Unit within the Major Crimes Squad began their investigations together with the Ħamrun District Police, and eventually arrested a 23-year-old man from Birkirkara.

He will be arraigned in court at 11:30am in front of Magistrate Rachel Montebello.