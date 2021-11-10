Con artist posed as cancer victim to spend €470,000 in casino

An unemployed woman described as a “professional con-artist” has been charged with defrauding three people out of €470,000 and spending it all in casinos.

60-year-old Anna Cutajar of Zabbar appeared before Magistrate Josette Demicoli accused of fraud, fraudulent gain, misappropriation and money laundering.

Cutajar was also charged with knowingly benefiting from the proceeds of crime and hiding the provenance of property obtained through criminal activity.

Cutajar, who lives off social benefits, used several ruses to defraud her victims, at times pretending to be suffering from cancer and asking for money to finance treatment, at other times claiming to be collecting money for a friend’s son who was dying.

“She was a professional con woman,” prosecutor Karl Muscat from the Office of the Attorney General told the court.

The case is being prosecuted by the Attorney General as the amount defrauded exceeded €50,000. The accused is thought to have swindled the three victims out of some €470,000. “Not one cent was recovered,” the court was told.

The court was also told Cutajar had admitted to all charges during her interrogation and had threatened to harm herself when informed that she would be arraigned, necessitating her being transferred to Mount Carmel Hospital for observation. She was released from the facility earlier today and was taken directly to court.

Magistrate Demicoli took note of the woman’s not guilty plea. Bail was not requested. She will remain under arrest under psychiatric care at the hospital.

Lawyer Sean Xerri de Caro from the Office of the Attorney General and Inspectors Claire Borg and Shaun Spiteri also prosecuted.