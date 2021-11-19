Director acquitted of involuntary homicide of his brother in quarry accident

A company director has been acquitted of causing the death of his brother through negligence after a court ruled the prosecution failed to prove its case.

Paul Falzon, managing director of the firm Tlata Ltd, was acquitted of all charges in relation to an accident at the company’s quarry in Rabat that happened six years ago.

Falzon’s brother, Carmelo Falzon, died after the excavator he was operating overturned and drowned in a pool of sand and mud. The accident happened in December 2015.

Paul Falzon was subsequently charged with involuntary homicide and causing the death of his brother through negligence and failing to take safety precautions.

However, in a judgment earlier this month, Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit said the prosecution failed to prove there was a link between the alleged negligence and the accident that led to Carmelo Falzon’s death.

She dismissed some of the evidence put forward by the prosecution and acquitted Paul Falzon of all charges.

Falzon was represented by lawyer Joe Giglio, while Inspector Robert Vella prosecuted.