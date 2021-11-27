Man who held up two shops in 24 hours arrested

Police said that investigations by its Major Crimes Department lead to the arrest of a person, who allegedly committed two holds up between Wednesday and Thursday.

It said that on Friday, a 38-year-old man who had just stolen some items from a car, was arrested. Investigators concluded that he was the same person, who allegedly held up a shop in Santu Wistin street in St Julian’s on 24 November and another shop at Triq it-Tin in Qormi a day later.

The Qormi hold up had occurred at around 7:15pm and the thief had been armed with a knife and asked the cashier for money, before escaping.

The man is being held at the police lock-up in Floriana and will be arraigned later today in front of Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras.