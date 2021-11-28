Police carry out arrest of individuals participating in tax evasion racket

Months of investigation by the police’s anti-money laundering squad have led to the arrest of a number of Maltese and Libyan individuals.

The individuals were charged on Saturday evening with money laundering and tax evasion, among other crimes.

The Libyan and Maltese nationals are suspected of moving millions of euros through the airport.

The police said luxury vehicles, around €100,000 in case, a considerable amount of jewellery, branded clothing foreign number plates, and electronic equipment, which includes mobile phones and computers were seized by the police.

The investigations were carried out in coordination with a number of foreign entities including the United States, the UK, Italy and Europol.

The case revolves around a cluster of some five Malta-registered companies which the group controls.