Indonesian who stabbed co-national in the head denies attempted murder

Attempted murder charges have been pressed against an Indonesian man who allegedly stabbed a co-national in the head during a fight in Fgura on Sunday afternoon.

30-year-old fish farm assistant, Muhamad Topik Hidayat, who lives in Fgura, was arraigned before magistrate Victor Axiak on Tuesday afternoon, accused of the attempted murder and actual grievous bodily harm of a fellow Indonesian citizen. Hidayat was also charged with uttering insults and threats beyond the limit warranted by provocation.

Lawyer Ramon Bonnet Sladden, who was appointed legal aid defence counsel for the arraignment, requested the proceedings be held in the English language. The prosecution did not object to this request.

The court heard Inspector Sarah Zerafa testify as to how Hidayat, who resides in Malta legally, had, been involved in a fight between two Indonesian nationals in Fgura on 28 November. Officers at the scene found blood smeared on the wall and floor. Those present did not speak much English, but it transpired that the accused had struck the victim’s head with a knife, she said.

Muhamad was arrested and taken to the police lock-up. The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance and was in danger of losing his life. A magisterial inquiry was set up, as a result. During interrogation, the accused had admitted to hitting the victim during an argument which followed an exchange of insults.

Asked by the defence, the inspector said that the victim’s condition had since improved and confirmed that he is no longer in danger of dying.

A not guilty plea was entered by the man’s lawyer. The validity of the man’s arrest was not contested and the court proceeded to deem the arrest as regular.

Bail was not requested at this stage. Hidayat was remanded in custody.

Lawyers George Camilleri and Kaylie Bonett from the Office of the Attorney General prosecuted, together with Inspectors Eman Hayman and Sarah Kathleen Zerafa.