Body recovered near Filfla is missing Italian diver Danilo Scolari, police confirm

A body recovered close to Filfla seven days ago is that of 42-year-old Danilo Scolari, an Italian diver who went missing a week earlier, the police said.

Scolari was last seen on 20 November around the Freeport in Birżebbuġa, wearing a camouflage wetsuit. He was reported missing on 23 November.

Three days later, an army patrol boat recovered an unidentified body near the island of Filfla.

Scolari is from Tuscany and had a passion for spearfishing. According to his Linkedin page, he worked as a professional diver for Mare Blue Tuna Farm Ltd.

In a statement, police thanked the public for their help.