Eight years jail for man who repeatedly raped partner's 14-year-old daughter

A 40-year-old man has been jailed for eight years after pleading guilty to the repeated rape of his partner’s 14-year-old daughter.

The man, whose name has been withheld by the court, had been charged with the aggravated rape of the minor, over a period spanning October 2015 to August 2017.

The crime came to light after a social worker employed with Aġenzija Apoġġ had filed a report with the police Vice Squad. The social worker told officers that she had received an anonymous tip-off about a minor who could have been a victim of sexual abuse. The investigation revealed that the 14-year-old girl in question, was being abused by her mother’s partner, who lived with them.

The girl, who was spoken to by the police in the presence of her mother, identified her mother’s partner as the perpetrator. The police discovered that the girl had been raped on multiple occasions, with the accused forcing himself on her as she slept.

The man had not denied his actions, upon being arrested by the police, expressing regret at what he had done.

The accused reached a plea agreement with the Attorney General in November, requesting the court imposes an eight-year prison sentence, should the accused admit the charges.

Before Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera on Thursday, the accused pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated rape of a minor, participating in sexual activities with a minor, and corrupting a minor who was under his care.

The court noted that the admission was made before the start of the trial, but ruled that this could not be considered as an early admission as it did not take place at the arraignment or during the evidence stage, before the Court of Magistrates.

In sentencing the accused, the Criminal Court said it was also taking into account the joint application submitted by the Attorney General and the accused with regards to his punishment.

The judge, after making reference to case law, condemned the man to eight years imprisonment and ordered him to pay €575.60 in court expenses.