Nine youths arrested for setting fire to St Philip’s Hospital in Santa Venera

Nine youths were arrested after allegedly setting fire to the abandoned St Philip’s Hospital in Santa Venera, the police said in a statement on Tuesday.

The police said that on Sunday at around 3pm, they were informed that several youths had entered the abandoned hospital and started fires in some of the rooms.

The police immediately went to the scene and found nine youths between the ages of 15 and 20 and arrested them.

Members of Civil Protection were called to the scene to control the fire.

Magistrate Monica Vella has been appointed to the inquiry.

A police investigation is ongoing.