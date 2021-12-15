Woman hospitalised after being hit by car in Naxxar

A 67-year-old woman was hospitalised on Tuesday evening after being hit by a car in Naxxar.

The accident occurred at 5:15pm in Triq l-Imhalla.

Police said the victim, a resident of Mosta, was hit by a Toyota Ractis driven by a 45-year-old woman, a resident of Swieqi.

The injured party was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment. She was certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.