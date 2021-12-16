Four passengers caught with €71,375 in undeclared cash at Malta International Airport

Customs Malta intercepted a total €71,375 in undeclared cash at the departures lounge in the Malta International Airport.

The cash was seized from four passengers travelling to Dubai, Turkey, the Netherlands and Iraq. Three were offered an out-of-court settlement and another pasenger was placed under arrest.

Two Maltese passengers en route to Dubai and Turkey were found to be carrying €33,200 and €17,400 respectively. Gypsy, one of the Customs Canine officials, reacted positively to the Dubai-bound passenger, prompting a Customs official to ask whether he was carrying any cash on him.

The passenger said he was carrying around €10,000, but further checks revealed that he was carrying €18,200 on his person and another €15,000 in his checked-in luggage.

A €10,000 sum was returned back to him and the rest was placed in a depository. The passenger was then escorted out and placed under arrest by police.

The Maltese passenger travelling to Turkey was found to be carrying €17,400 during a random check.

Other checks led Customs officials to find another €10,345 in undeclared cash on a Dutch passenger, while another €10,430 was intercepted by Charlie the Customs Canine on a Syrian passenger travelling to Iraq.

The Maltese, Syrian and Dutch passengers signed an out-of-court settlement and were fined.