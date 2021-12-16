Santa Venera man jailed for seven years after cannabis trafficking jury trial

A 32-year-old man from Santa Venera has been jailed for seven years for trafficking cannabis in 2018, following a jury that ended just two days after the recreational use of the drug was legalised.

Timothy Joseph Agius had been arrested in 2015, in connection with the discovery of a kilogramme of cannabis resin hidden in the dashboard of a rental car in Qormi.

His trial by jury, which lasted only three days, ended this morning with an 8-1 guilty verdict. Agius was, however, cleared by seven votes to two of possession of 10 grams of cocaine, which were allegedly discovered at his house.

Agius’ lawyer Roberto Montalto informed the court that he would be filing an appeal challenging the entire trial, including the verdict, as opposed to just the punishment, as normally happens.

Madam justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera quoted jurisprudence from similar cases, as she sentenced Agius to imprisonment for seven years, together with a €10,000 fine. The court also ordered the confiscation of all the man’s movable and immovable assets, as happens in all drug trafficking convictions.

Ironically, the considerable sentence comes just two days after Malta became the first country in the world to completely legalise cannabis use.

Prosecutors Anthony Vella and Godwin Cini appeared for the Office of the Attorney General, together with the investigating police inspectors Justine Grech and Nikolai Sant.