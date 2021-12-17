State Advocate fined after going back on Schembri phone evidence appeal

A judge has found the State Advocate in contempt, finding him €500, after filing an appeal against the court order to exhibit data from Keith Schembri’s mobile phone – when he had already given assurances to the court that no appeal would be filed.

Mr Justice Lawrence Mintoff is hearing a constitutional case filed by Yorgen Fenech, accused of masterminding the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, against the Commissioner of Police, the State Advocate, the Home Affairs Minister and Police Superintendent Keith Arnaud in 2019.

In the previous sitting of 19 November, the judge had ordered the Commissioner of Police to immediately exhibit a copy of the data extracted from former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri’s mobile phone.

After this decree was read out, the State Advocate explicitly declared there would be no appeal from this decree. “By means of a long and detailed verbal note, it was declared that the Court’s order would be followed and that the Commissioner of Police would simply, only and exclusively…. obey, follow, implement and execute the instructions of this Honourable Court.”

But then on 24 November, the parties were notified that the State Advocate had filed an appeal to the decree.

“Independently of the irregularity manifest in the appeal application... [this] clashes with principles established in jurisprudence and constant practice, which before the submission of this act, were presumed to be subscribed to by every party to this case,” the judge says, saying the verbal note in a court constitutes a judicial quasi-contract.

“The defendants are aware of this jurisprudence and therefore this means one of two things. Either, whilst the note was being dictated there was already the intention to appeal or otherwise, after the verbal note was made there was an intervention intended to change the defendants thinking and file an appeal.

“Both scenarios are very worrying and a matter of concern,” Mintoff said. “It is the impartiality, the integrity and the profoundness of the investigators and the investigations which are being scrutinised. Which impartiality and integrity finds no comfort in the behaviour, at times even nebulous, shown by the Commissioner of Police… in the stratagems adopted so that the information found on Keith Schembri’s mobile phone remains hidden and is protected at all costs, even at the cost of irreverence to the orders and decrees of Malta’s Courts of Constitutional jurisdiction.”

The furious judge summoned the State Advocate, who was not in the courtroom at the beginning of the sitting and declared him in contempt of court, fining him €500.