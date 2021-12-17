Italian man arrested in connection with drug trafficking

A 29-year-old Italian man was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking, the police said on Friday.

The accused, who was residing in St Paul’s Bay, was arrested following an investigation led by the Anti-Drug Squad.

The police said that on Wednesday, they arrested the accused in St Paul’s Bay and conducted a search of a residence and a garage in the same locality, and then a garage in Msida.

1.5 kilograms of cocaine and around 15 kilograms of cannabis were discovered, with a street value of over €450,000. Approximately €250,000 in cash was also found.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo is leading an inquiry.

The man will be arraigned in Court on Friday at around 3pm in front of Magistrate Rachel Montebello, accused of trafficking and aggravated drug possession, as well as money laundering.