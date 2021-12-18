Motorcyclist critical after Pieta' crash on Friday

A 22-year-old Albanian motorcyclist, residing in Valletta, was seriously injured in a traffic accident late on Friday in Pietà.

Police said that at around 10.30pm at Triq ix-Xatt, the man lost control of his Peugeot motorcycle and hit a crash barrier.

He was assisted by a medical team and was taken to hospital in an ambulance, where he was certified as seriously injured.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is leading an inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.