Motorcyclist critical after Pieta' crash on Friday

22-year-old man loses control of his motorcycle and crashes into a barrier

luke_vella
18 December 2021, 10:18am
by Luke Vella
(File Photo)
A 22-year-old Albanian motorcyclist, residing in Valletta, was seriously injured in a traffic accident late on Friday in Pietà.

Police said that at around 10.30pm at Triq ix-Xatt, the man lost control of his Peugeot motorcycle and hit a crash barrier.

He was assisted by a medical team and was taken to hospital in an ambulance, where he was certified as seriously injured.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is leading an inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.

