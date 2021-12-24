HSBC heist: ‘Koħħu’ defence lawyers are Franco Debono and Robert Montalto

The criminal defence lawyers Franco Debono and Robert Montalto will be the defence counsels to self-confessed hitman Vince Muscat ‘il-Koħħu’ in a trial for the boteched 2010 HSBC heist.

The redoubtable duo will represent Muscat, who in 2021 pleaded guilty to his involvement in the Caruana Galizia assassination, in a case that has touched upon allegations of political liasons to organised crime.

Montalto was formerly a lawyer who represented journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in defamation suits. Debono was formerly a Nationalist MP who broke ranks with the Gonzi administration. He was later made Law Commissioner under the Labour administration.

Vince Muscat had claimed in a court application filed by former lawyer Marc Sant, that “prominent individuals” – now widely known to be former economy minister Chris Cardona and OPM minister Carmelo Abela – were linked to the failed HSBC heist.

Sant had prevoiusly secured a presidential pardon for Muscat to tell all about the 2015 assassination of lawyer Carmel Chircop.

Muscat’s testimony about the Caruana Galizia murder helped lead to the prosecution of Adrian Agius and his associate, Jamie Vella in February.

Muscat had previously given details of the failed 2010 HSBC heist, without identifying anyone, in a failed attempt to get a presidential pardon on a number of crimes he was involved in. He has also indicated he can identify a sitting minister that an associate of his had told him was involved in planning the heist.

Muscat had also linked the former economy minister to an aborted 2015 plot to kill the journalist, a claim Cardona dismissed as “pure evil fiction”. But the Degiorgio brothers, Alfred ‘il-Fulu’ and George ‘iċ-Ċiniż’, have identified former Labour minister Chris Cardona and sitting minister Carmelo Abela as accomplices in major crimes and the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The Degiorgios have also detailed the involvement of former PL deputy leader Chris Cardona and current minister Carmelo Abela, in serious heists and a plot to kill Caruana Galizia.

Cardona denied any involvement in the crimes being mentioned. “It’s the same old story... same reaction,” he said. “I deny any involvement whatsoever, directly or indirectly, in the plot or execution of the plot to kill Daphne Caruana Galizia or any involvement in the 2010 HSBC heist.”

Abela also reiterated his denial of any involvement in the matter, saying he had “nothing to hide” and wanted the whole truth to come out. “I have already strongly denied these allegations, which are nothing but blatant lies that started being made by (Nationalist MP and lawyer) Jason Azzopardi some months ago.”

“These alleged killers use the same tactics frequently adopted by the Nationalists, which confirms what I have already stated that the criminals and the PN are in cahoots, intending to attain their respective goals,” Abela said.