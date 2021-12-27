Police appeal for information on missing 39-year-old man

A 39-year-old man from Somalia has been reported missing, according to the police.

The man, Ahmed Adawe Diriye, was last seen on 20 December in Birżebbuġa, where lives.

A relative of his contacted MaltaToday to flag Diriye’s disappearance. He used to be in daily contact with his family in Somalia, but communication with them came to an abrupt halt last Tuesday.

A formal missing person’s report was filed with the police on Christmas day.

Whoever has any information on this person’s whereabouts is kindly advised to speak to police, confidentially or otherwise, by calling Police General Headquarters at 21 224001 or 119.

Alternatively, you can give details at the nearest police station.