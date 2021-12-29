menu

Stolen from Canada, destined for Kuwait: More vehicles seized by Customs at Malta Freeport

14 vehicles were found hidden inside eight 40-foot containers during the last weeks of the year

nicole_meilak
29 December 2021, 11:08am
by Nicole Meilak
A Dodge Dura, pictured above, was one of the vehicles seized by Customs
14 more vehicles, stolen from Canada and destined for Kuwait, were seized by local customs officials in the last weeks of the year. 

The vehicles were intercepted at the Malta Freeport through customs scanning equipment, hidden inside eight 40-foot containers.

In total, Customs found nine Ford F150 trucks, two Lexus RX35, one Lexus 1S30, one Dodge Dura, and one Jeep Wrangler.

Pictured above is one of the cars seized by Customs that were headed for Kuwait
58 stolen vehicles were seized by Customs in 2021 across several options. They were all stolen from Canada.

The Malta Police Force and Canadian Authorities have opened investigations into the case. Meanwhile, Malta Customs' efforts have helped Canadian Police file charges against nine people suspected of being linked to violent car-jackings. 

 

