Cannabis, cocaine, and over €200,000 discovered in garages linked to Gennaro Russo

A court has turned down a second bail application filed on behalf of Gennaro Russo, a 29 year-old Italian man accused of drug trafficking after large amounts of cocaine and cannabis were found in various properties linked to him.

Russo had been arraigned on 17 December, after police had arrested him at a shop in Naxxar. Testifying about the arrest, a police officer from the Drugs Squad who had assisted in the operation, told magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras that at the time of his arrest, the man had been wearing a manbag, in which substances suspected to be cocaine and cannabis were found, together with keys, cash and two mobile phones.

Police had then escorted the accused to a garage in St Paul’s Bay which they opened using the keys found on Russo’s person. Inside the garage, they found big bags of what appeared to be cannabis grass and cannabis resin, as well as a block of a white substance which they suspected to be cocaine.

Weighing scales and a large number of empty bags were also found. “There were traces of drugs all around the garage,” said the officer.

A subsequent search of the accused’s residence discovered more cannabis grass in his kitchen and cash hidden in his wardrobe. On 16 December, the police had escorted the accused to a garage in Msida, which was also opened using his keys. Inside, they found 3 large bags, of the same type as those found in St. Paul’s Bay, containing cannabis and cannabis resin.

A Drugs Squad WPC also testified this morning, explaining how she and another police officer had taken Russo for a swab test, when she received a phone call from police inspector Justine Grech about the garage in St. Paul’s Bay. After the swab test was completed, the WPC had escorted the accused to the garage, in which she said cash, drugs and ammunition were discovered. No weapons were recovered from there, she said, although during Russo’s arraignment, the court had been told that a firearm was also found.

Over €200,000 in cash, in bundles of €5000 were found at the St. Paul’s Bay garage, added the witness.

The owner of the Gzira garage, Natal Azzopardi of Gzira, testified before the court today, saying that he had last leased it out to Gennaro Russo of Qawra, for a year, for €840. The rental agreement expires in August next year, he said. Rent was paid in cash, a year in advance, Azzopardi said, adding that no written contract had been entered into. He exhibited a copy of the receipt he had issued to Russo.

Earlier in the sitting, a court-appointed expert engaged to run chemical tests on the seized substances gave an account of his preliminary findings. He had been appointed by the inquiring magistrate on 16 December to examine 22 evidence bags, containing several substances and objects, he said. The analysis he carried out on the contents established that there were 41 packets of cannabis resin, weighing a total of 3.9kg, 41 containers of cannabis grass weighing about 10kg, together with around a kilogram of cocaine. Weighing scales and a large amount of empty bags, on which traces of the drugs were also found had also been examined, he said.

Having heard the witnesses for today, the court moved on to hear submissions on a bail application filed earlier by the defence.

Inspector Grech objected to bail, explaining that there were still civilian witnesses yet to testify. Defence lawyer Franco Debono argued that the accused has a partner, children and parents in Malta, as well as strong ties to the community.

“This court set a date to hear the witnesses, and we came here between Christmas and New Year to hear them. Even if there are more witnesses, they could have testified in the inquiry or have been brought today. The arraignment was on 17 December so there was sufficient time to hear the witnesses,” argued the lawyer saying that the police had missed opportunities to do so.

But Inspector Grech also pointed out that there were two “sensitive” witnesses yet to testify about the garages. In addition to this, she said, police investigations were still underway and there were other suspects still on police bail.

Debono reiterated his arguments. “12 days after the arraignment, the police have not summoned its witnesses,” argued the lawyer. “The sitting date was known for several days, a week. Wasn’t that enough time to summon them? Was there a valid reason? I have a person under arrest, witnesses who aren’t eyewitnesses are keeping him there.”

Magistrate Galea Sciberras, having seen the bail application, the Attorney General’s reply and the law disagreed. She turned down the bail request in view of the serious nature of the charges against him, as well as the fact that proceedings were at a very early stage, in addition to the ongoing investigations. As it denied bail, the court said it was not satisfied that the accused could provide the necessary guarantees and that there was a risk of him tampering with evidence.

At the end of the sitting, the magistrate decreed that there was sufficient prima facie evidence to issue a bill of indictment against Russo.

The case continues in February.

