Scam alert: Victims defrauded €10,000 in past hours through SMS

The SMS scam message impersonates Maltapost and other delivery companies in an attempt to defraud victims

nicole_meilak
29 December 2021, 5:05pm
by Nicole Meilak

The Malta Police Force have issued a scam warning after several people were robbed through fraudulent SMS.

On Wednesday, the police received susbstantial reports on new scams circulating Malta.

These victims were, in total, defrauded more than €10,000, the police said.

The SMS scam message impersonates Maltapost and other delivery companies, telling recipients that a package is waiting for delivery and requesting payment.

📢SCAM ALERT❗️ 🇲🇹 Matul dawn l-aħħar 2️⃣4️⃣ siegħa rċevejna ammont sostanzjali ta’ rapporti ta’ dawn it-tip ta’ scams...

Posted by The Malta Police Force on Wednesday, December 29, 2021

