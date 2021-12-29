Scam alert: Victims defrauded €10,000 in past hours through SMS
The SMS scam message impersonates Maltapost and other delivery companies in an attempt to defraud victims
The Malta Police Force have issued a scam warning after several people were robbed through fraudulent SMS.
On Wednesday, the police received susbstantial reports on new scams circulating Malta.
These victims were, in total, defrauded more than €10,000, the police said.
The SMS scam message impersonates Maltapost and other delivery companies, telling recipients that a package is waiting for delivery and requesting payment.
