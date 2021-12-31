Man charged with attempted murder of his sister after trying to run her over

A 54-year-old man from Kalkara has been charged with the attempted murder of his sister after trying to run her over with his car.

The incident occurred yesterday morning at around 10am in Xghajra after the two argued over a property that had been leased to her.

George Degabriele was charged on Friday in front of Magistrate Charmaine Galea.

The court heard prosecutors explain that the attempt was made in the context of a “huge” family fight. The accused missed his intended victim “by centimetres,” the court was told.

Degabriele, is understood to be the brother of Paul Degabriele, known as is-Suldat, who was shot dead in May 2013 in one of a series of drive-by shootings that occurred at the time.

Through his lawyers, Ishmael Psaila and Maxine Gatt, Degabriele pleaded not guilty to 11 charges which included attempted murder, attempted grievous bodily harm, causing actual slight bodily harm to his sister and her daughter, criminal damage, dangerous driving, disturbing the peace and exercising a pretended right.

The court denied bail due to the gravity of the offences and the fear of the accused tampering with evidence.

Inspectors Audrey Micallef and Clayton Camilleri prosecuted together with lawyer George Camilleri from the Office of the Attorney General.

Lawyers Ishmael Psaila and Maxine Gatt were defence counsel.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi appeared parte civile for the victim.