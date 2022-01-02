Woman dies after being hit by a car in Ħarmun

An 80-year-old woman died on Saturday evening after being hit by a car at Triq Giovanni Barbara, Ħamrun.

The accident happened at 5:30pm on New Year’s Day.

From preliminary investigations, police found that the 80-year-old woman, herself a resident from Ħamrun, was hit by a 46-year-old man driving a Peugeot 208.

The woman was given first aid on site and taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

She succumbed to her injuries later in the evening.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima was informed of the case and appointed an inquiry.

Police investigations are ongoing.