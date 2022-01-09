Motorcyclist grievously injured in Zejtun accident

A 26-year-old Indian man has been hospitalized after getting involved in a Zejtun traffic accident on Saturday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Toni Zahra, Zejtun at around 8pm.

Preliminary investigations showed the accident happened after a Sym Symphony motorcycle driven by the Indian man, and a Toyota Vitz driven by a 43-year-old from Zejtun crashed into each other.

The motorcyclist was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.