Yorgen Fenech in quarantine, court told, constitutional case adjourned

Yorgen Fenech, the man indicted for allegedly masterminding the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, is in quarantine, a court has been told.

Fenech was due to appear in court on Monday for a sitting in an appeal filed by the Office of the State Advocate against a contempt of court ruling given by Mr Justice Lawrence Mintoff last December.

That decree had been handed down in a constitutional case that Fenech had filed in which he is requesting the exhibition of Keith Schembri’s mobile phone data in court.

But when the case was called before the constitutional court on Monday morning, presiding judges Mark Chetcuti, Giannino Caruana Demajo and Anthony Ellul were informed that Yorgen Fenech was in quarantine, apparently after coming into contact with a positive case in prison.

Fenech’s lawyers did not appear in court today, with State Advocate lawyers Maurizio Cordina and Miguel De Gabriele being the only counsel to appear.

The court scheduled the next sitting on 24 January.