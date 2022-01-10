Drug addict jailed 18 months for hold-up, ordered to submit to residential rehab program

A man who had admitted to holding up a shop owner in Marsa during his arraignment earlier this month, has been jailed for 18 months and ordered to undergo a residential drug rehabilitation program.

Dorian Grech, 24, had appeared before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech on 3rd January, under arrest. Inspector Lydon Zammit had charged Grech with attempted theft, aggravated by violence and time, holding his victim against his will with the intention of extorting money and carrying a sharp and pointed instrument in public without a licence. Grech pleaded guilty during his initial court appearance, confirming it after being warned by the magistrate that the punishment for the offences was “quite onerous.”

The court had heard Inspector Zammit explain that the accused had an acute drug addiction problem, having dropped out of seven voluntary drug rehabilitation programs.

In the prosecution’s submissions on punishment, the court was asked to impose a custodial sentence and a treatment order to ensure that Grech receives the treatment required to overcome his addiction, once and for all.

Inspector Zammit had said the accused needed someone to “grab him by the ear and make him understand that he needs help.”

In her considerations on punishment, Magistrate Frendo Dimech observed that Grech had cooperated with the police and had recognised the need that he be incarcerated to help him in his fight to overcome his drug addiction. It was noted that Grech’s criminal record was not a matter of particular concern, although he was not a first-time offender.

The court also noted that while the charge relating to theft was only an attempted offence, that of detaining persons against their will was a consummated offence, punishable by imprisonment of between one and four years.

Grech was sentenced to imprisonment for 18 months, from which the time he had already spent in custody was to be deducted, and fined €116.47 for carrying the knife in public without a police licence.

The court also imposed a three year treatment order for drug addiction, which was to be effective immediately, ordering that Grech be given all the necessary assistance to overcome his drug addiction, including through a residential rehab program, “seeing that the seven other attempts to follow voluntary programs had totally failed.” Under the sentence, Grech was also banned from holding a weapons licence for the next five years.

Lawyer Ramon Bonnett Sladden assisted the accused as legal aid counsel.