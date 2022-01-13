menu

[WATCH] Police say Paulina Dembska's murder was random, not linked to her gender

Paulina Dembska murder suspect Abner Aquilina will be arraigned at 6:30pm and charged with homicide and rape

matthew_agius
13 January 2022, 4:11pm
by Matthew Agius
Abner Aquilina (left) is being accused with the murder of Paulina Dembska in a Sliema public garden
16:55 This live blog will resume just before 6:30pm to cover court proceedings in which Aquilina will be charged with murder and rape. Kurt Sansone
16:55 The crime conference is over. Thank you for following. Kurt Sansone
16:54 The police spokesperson refused to be drawn into any past convictions of the accused. Kurt Sansone
16:53 Aquilina was released from Mount Carmel Hospital after doctors declared him fit to stand trial. Kurt Sansone
16:52 Asked whether the accused was under the influence of drugs, or whether he suffered from mental health issues, the spokesperson says that investigations are ongoing but the only charges that will be filed this evening concern murder and rape. Kurt Sansone
16:51 Asked about investigations into social media reports of sexual harassment carried out by the accused in the past, the police spokesperson says police reached out to the persons who commented about past harassment but investigations show that no police reports had been filed. Kurt Sansone
16:49 The release of Dembska's body for burial will depend on the inquiring magistrate. Kurt Sansone
16:48 When asked whether members of the River of Love Christian community were questioned over information that Aquilina had attended a ceremony hours before the murder, the police spokesperson says that like all investigations the police speak to all persons who may be connected to the case or the accused. Kurt Sansone
16:45 Asked by MaltaToday to explain how the murder was not linked to the victim’s gender when rape was involved, the police spokesperson said investigations showed that the murder was random and this will be sustained by the evidence to be presented in court. Kurt Sansone
16:42 Police say that there appears to be no link between the suspect and the victim's gender. Kurt Sansone
16:41 Police investigations also looked into reports that appeared on the media and social media networks. Kurt Sansone
16:38 Police say the murder was not premeditated and the accused had no specific target. Kurt Sansone
16:37 Dembska was murdered at around 5:15am on 2 January at the Independence Garden in Sliema. The accused was arrested within an hour of the murder. Kurt Sansone
16:36 Police say that a 20-year-old from Zejtun will be charged at around 6:30pm with the homicide and rape of Paulina Dembska. Kurt Sansone
16:33 The police crime conference is starting now. Kurt Sansone
16:27 Sources have said that Aquilina is expected to be charged with Dembska's murder later on this evening. Kurt Sansone
16:26 Abner Aquilina, 20, from Żejtun was arrested shortly after the murder and interrogated. But his interrogation had to be suspended after doctors referred the suspect to Mount Carmel Hospital for treatment. Aquilina was discharged on Wednesday and his interrogation continued. Kurt Sansone
16:25 Police are expected to give details on the investigation. Kurt Sansone
16:24 Our senior court reporter Matthew Agius is at police depot waiting for a crime conference on the Paulina Dembska murder to start. Kurt Sansone
16:23 Good afternoon. Kurt Sansone

The live blog will restart at 6:30pm to cover court proceedings.

Police have said that Paulina Dembska's murder was random and not linked to her gender as 20-year-old Abner Aquilina will be charged with homicide and rape.

At a crime conference held at police depot on Thursday afternoon, police said investigations showed there was no link between the accused and his victim.

Police held a crime conference to announce that Paulina Dembska's alleged murderer will be charged with homicide and rape
Asked about the conclusion that this crime had nothing to do with the victim's gender despite being raped, the police spokesperson said evidence submitted in court will support this claim.

Dembska, 29, was murdered at the Independence Garden in Sliema on 2 January. Police said she was killed at around 5:15am.

Police had to suspend Aquilina’s interrogation after doctors at Mater Dei Hospital referred him to Mount Carmel Hospital for treatment. He is understood to have told police that it was the devil who told him to do what he did.

Police said the accused was discharged from Mount Carmel Hospital on Wednesday afternoon and his interrogation continued shortly afterwards and today.

Sources close to the investigation had said that the autopsy had confirmed Dembska had been raped and strangled.

More to follow.

