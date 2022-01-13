[WATCH] Police say Paulina Dembska's murder was random, not linked to her gender

Police say Paulina Dembska's murder was random, not linked to her gender

The live blog will restart at 6:30pm to cover court proceedings.

Police have said that Paulina Dembska's murder was random and not linked to her gender as 20-year-old Abner Aquilina will be charged with homicide and rape.

At a crime conference held at police depot on Thursday afternoon, police said investigations showed there was no link between the accused and his victim.

Asked about the conclusion that this crime had nothing to do with the victim's gender despite being raped, the police spokesperson said evidence submitted in court will support this claim.

Dembska, 29, was murdered at the Independence Garden in Sliema on 2 January. Police said she was killed at around 5:15am.

Police had to suspend Aquilina’s interrogation after doctors at Mater Dei Hospital referred him to Mount Carmel Hospital for treatment. He is understood to have told police that it was the devil who told him to do what he did.

Police said the accused was discharged from Mount Carmel Hospital on Wednesday afternoon and his interrogation continued shortly afterwards and today.

Sources close to the investigation had said that the autopsy had confirmed Dembska had been raped and strangled.

