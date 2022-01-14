Police union expresses ‘worry, confusion and disgust’ at HSBC heist plea deal

The plea deal agreed by the Attorney General with Daren Debono has decimated the morale of the police force and led to several resignations, according to a court filing by the police’s union.

The Malta Police Union this morning filed a judicial protest against the Attorney General over the plea bargain agreement entered into with bank robber Daren Debono ‘it-Topo’ in which charges relating to the attempted murder of officers were dropped in return for testimony against his co-accused, Vince Muscat ‘il-Koħħu’.

In the judicial protest, which was signed by lawyer David Bonello, the trade union expresses its “worry, confusion and disgust” at the compromise reached by the AG “with a person who unabashedly fired directly at members of the force.”

The union described the move as a “slap in the face” for its members and police officers in general. “Clearly the Office of the Attorney General did not take into consideration the damage that would be done to the morale of members, because the message delivered by the Attorney General through this plea deal and the dropping of the charges of attempted murder of police officers, is that he doesn’t care about the fact that officers are prepared to lay down their lives in the fight against criminality.”

“It is easy to sit behind a desk… and drop attempted murder charges with the stroke of a pen,” said the union, highlighting the powerful impact the shootout had on the health of the officers involved.

“This is the thanks the Attorney General’s Office is giving these policemen, who the union regards as heroes,” reads the protest, going on to repeat its earlier invitation, made in a reaction to news of the deal, that the next time a similar incident occurs, the AG “participate in the exchange of shots” that takes place.

The actions of the Attorney General had undermined police morale so much that officers were less willing to put themselves in danger in similar situations and had even led to the resignation of several officers, “some in high-ranking positions because they know they are not respected.”

The fallout of the deal will also lead to potential recruits having second thoughts about pursuing a career in the police force, said the union.

The judicial protest also informs the Attorney General that it is being held responsible for past and future damages incurred as a result of the action.