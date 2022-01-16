Police renew calls for information on missing person Alsagheer Mohamed Rajab Ali

Police are renewing calls for information on the whereabouts of Alsagheer Mohamed Rajab Ali, a 29-year-old Libyan man who was reported missing on 3 December.

Ali has been missing for several weeks and has still not been located.

The 29-year-old resided at the drug rehabilitation centre of Santa Marija in Luqa and was last seen on 28 November.

Police said information about the whereabouts of Ali, could be passed on in a confidential manner, by phoning on 21224001/119 or by reporting at the nearest police station.