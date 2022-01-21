[LIVE] Dembska murder: ‘The devil made me do it,’ Abner Aquilina told police

The compilation of evidence against Abner Aquilina, charged with the rape and murder of Polish student Paulina Dembska begins on Friday morning.

Last week, Aquilina, 20, from Żejtun, was charged in front of Magistrate Ian Farrugia. The prosecution accused Aquilina of holding the victim against her will, forcing her to perform acts against her modesty and raping her vaginally, anally, and orally. He was also charged with disturbing the public peace at the Balluta church at around 6am.

Dembska was murdered at around 5:15am on 2 January at the Independence Garden in Sliema. The accused then went to the Balluta church, where he caused a commotion.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

The magistrate overseeing the case is Marseanne Farrugia.