Daren Debono it-Topo to testify against Vince Muscat il-Kohhu next Friday

Jailed bank robber Daren Debono will testify against Vincent Muscat next Friday after he is released from quarantine.

Debono, known as it-Topo, agreed to tender his evidence as part of a plea deal which saw him jailed for 10 years for his part in the dramatic 2010 failed armed robbery of HSBC Malta’s headquarters after charges relating to the attempted homicide of police officers were dropped.

Over 60 shots were fired in the shootout between the would-be bank robbers and the police. The attempted murder charge was replaced by one of attempted grievous bodily harm.

He had been due to testify before Magistrate Monica Vella yesterday, as the compilation of evidence against Muscat was reopened, following a request by his lawyers which was made right as his trial by jury was about to start.

But the testimony had to be postponed after Debono was quarantined after contact with a positive case.

Debono’s plea deal with the Attorney General came under heavy criticism, with the police union saying the reduction of the most serious charge had led to the demotivation of officers.

There is also concern about Debono’s credibility as a witness, in view of the fact that he had previously been found guilty of lying under oath.

Muscat’s defence lawyers Franco Debono and Roberto Montalto had strongly objected to the prosecution attempting to include the convicted criminal in their list of witnesses at the jury stage. They insisted that any new witnesses had to be heard by the court of Magistrates in compilation proceedings.

The court had upheld the defence’s argument and sent the case back to the Court of Magistrates for the compilation of evidence to be reopened. The case will now continue on Friday after Debono finishes his stint in quarantine.