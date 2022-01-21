Birkirkara tow-truck driver accused of towing cars and selling them as scrap

A joint investigation between Mosta, Rabat and Qawra police has resulted in a tow-truck driver being charged with using his tow-truck to steal cars and sell them as scrap metal and parts.

Carmelo Butler, 58, from Birkirkara, was arraigned before magistrate Nadine Lia on Friday, accused of aggravated theft. Prosecuting police inspectors Godwin Scerri, George Frendo and Ryan Vella told the court that Butler had stolen a number of vehicles from streets in Mosta, St. Paul’s Bay and Mellieha in a crime spree which started in November 2020.

Butler was charged with stealing a Hyundai car from St. Paul’s Bay during that month, as well as with having stolen a Mercedes from Mosta last March and a BMW from St. Paul’s Bay last month. He was also accused of stealing a Kia from St. Paul’s Bay last Monday and a Mini from Cirkewwa last Wednesday.

Further charges of handling stolen goods and recidivism were also pressed.

A not guilty plea was entered. Butler’s lawyers Edward Gatt and Ishmael Psaila requested bail, which was strongly objected to by the prosecution on the grounds that there were civilian witnesses who had not yet testified. His release could lead to the contamination of evidence, the inspectors said.

Magistrate Lia denied bail, ordering the man to be remanded in custody.