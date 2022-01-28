Mystery surrounds discovery of man found injured on ground in Pietà

A 54-year-old man is in critical condition after being found injured in front of a garage complex in Pietà early on Friday morning.

Police said the man, a resident of the same locality, was found lying on the ground at around 6.30am at Hookham Frere Street in Pietà.

A medical team assisted the man and he was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital in an ambulance. He was then certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima was informed of the incident and is leading an inquiry into the case.

Police investigations are ongoing in order to establish the specifics of the case.