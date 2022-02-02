Former soup kitchen employee admits to attacking founder after falling-out

A soup kitchen employee has been handed a restraining order and placed on probation after he admitted in court to attacking and threatening the priest who had set up the facility and another employee, after falling out with them.

Emanuel Abela, 52, of Tarxien was arraigned under arrest before magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit this morning, by police inspectors Gabriel Micallef and Darryl Borg. Abela was charged with attacking the Franciscan priest and another man, threatening to kill them, causing them to fear violence and harassing them. Abela was also charged with misuse of telecommunications equipment.

The prosecution told the court that the accused worked at the soup kitchen in Valletta and had an ongoing disagreement with the founder, Fr. Marcellino Micallef. He had been asked not to return after threatening and trying to attack the priest yesterday, but had gone back this morning anyway, making more threats and knocking over a table.

Abela had initially pleaded not guilty to the charges, his lawyer, Daniel Attard, asking the court for bail. The charges “are what they are” said the lawyer, but pointed out that the accused had a fixed place of residence, for the purpose of bail.

“I went there for my belongings,” interrupted the accused. “Tell the magistrate that I go to Caritas everyday,”, he insisted with his lawyer.

Standing up to address the court he went on. “I had been taking drugs for 40 years, now I’m clean. There was a disagreement, I got angry.”

“God forgave everyone, is there a reason for him not to forgive me?” Abela asked, adding that he had called up the priest who had told him that he had forgiven him.

“My job is to do the toilets and the dining room only. I had a good job earning €1400 a month and gave up €850 a month to go help them, [at the soup kitchen],” he said. “It was a mistake, my anger spiked and I made a mistake.”

In view of what appeared to be an admission, the court allowed the accused time to consult with his lawyer outside of the courtroom. When they returned, the parties asked to be allowed to approach the bench, where they discussed the case briefly.

Caritas court representative Maria Caruana also testified during this morning’s arraignment, explaining that the accused would go to Caritas every day after work. He had started off as a volunteer at the soup kitchen but was later taken on as a salaried employee by Fr. Marcellino, Caruana said. “This time he had really immersed himself in his work. He was making visible progress. Today, he told me ‘I had an argument with the manager and flipped a table.’”

The magistrate addressed the accused, telling him that he appeared to be bottling up his rage. ”The truth hurts, your honour,” Abela replied. “It had been a long time coming. I help everyone, but I heard the cook saying ‘leave the blacks in Noel’s hands so that if something bad happens, Noel gets the blame,” he said, eyes welling with tears.

The court gently pointed out to him that backstabbing was a reality in most workplaces and that this was not the way to respond. Lawyer Daniel Attard explained that there was a longstanding disagreement between the men that was not resolved.

After consulting with his lawyer, Abela changed his plea to one of guilt, embracing the Caritas representative as she left the courtroom.

In view of the man’s admission of guilt and the particular circumstances of the case, the court sentenced Abela to probation for 2 years, also imposing a restraining order in favour of the victims for that period.