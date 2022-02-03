Man dies after getting crushed by truck in narrow street

A 71-year-old man was certified dead in Birzebbuga after getting crushed by a truck in Wied il-Qoton Street.

The police said initial investigations show the man was squeezed by the vehicle he was helping a colleague manoeuvre through a narrow street.

The truck’s driver, a 35-year-old man from Mosta, was not injured.

The police were informed about the accident at around 1:00pm. A medical team was sent to the sight of the accident, but he was certified dead on site.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke is leading an inquiry into the case.

More to follow.