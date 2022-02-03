menu

Man dies after getting crushed by truck in narrow street

The man was certified dead at the site of the accident

karl_azzopardi
3 February 2022, 3:27pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 71-year-old man was certified dead in Birzebbuga after getting crushed by a truck in Wied il-Qoton Street.

The police said initial investigations show the man was squeezed by the vehicle he was helping a colleague manoeuvre through a narrow street.

The truck’s driver, a 35-year-old man from Mosta, was not injured.

The police were informed about the accident at around 1:00pm. A medical team was sent to the sight of the accident, but he was certified dead on site.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke is leading an inquiry into the case.

More to follow.

Karl Azzopardi is deputy online editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.