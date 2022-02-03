Man dies after getting crushed by truck in narrow street
The man was certified dead at the site of the accident
A 71-year-old man was certified dead in Birzebbuga after getting crushed by a truck in Wied il-Qoton Street.
The police said initial investigations show the man was squeezed by the vehicle he was helping a colleague manoeuvre through a narrow street.
The truck’s driver, a 35-year-old man from Mosta, was not injured.
The police were informed about the accident at around 1:00pm. A medical team was sent to the sight of the accident, but he was certified dead on site.
Magistrate Doreen Clarke is leading an inquiry into the case.
