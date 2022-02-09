[LIVE] John Dalli back in court over €60 million snus bribery charge

Former European Commissioner John Dalli is being charged in connection with an alleged €60 million bribery bid aimed at overturning an EU-wide ban on snus, a form of smokeless tobacco, when he was occupied the post.

Dalli, a former Nationalist Party minister, served as EU health commissioner between 2010 and 2012.

One of Dalli's associates at the time had allegedly asked for a €60 million bribe from a tobacco company to help overturn a ban in the EU on snus.

Dalli was forced to quit from the European Commission in 2012 as a result of this, after an investigation by OLAF - the EU's anti-fraud office, had uncovered the bribery attempt.

He appears before magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo this afternoon, assisted by lawyers Stephen Tonna Lowell and Stefano Filletti.

Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa’ who had investigated the case whilst still an inspector, is testifying about the investigation and its findings.