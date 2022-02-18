Men fined €250 for using fake disabled parking permits

Two men have been fined €250 each for using a fake Blue Badge which was originally issued for their parents.

The Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability (CRPD) said the first case, a 20-year-old man from Swieqi, was identified by the police during a patrol in St Julians.

The police spotted the man’s car parked in a space reserved for Blue Badge holders, and following investigations with the CRPD concluded it was fake. The date on the Blue Badge was manipulated.

The commission said the original Blue Badge was issued for the man’s mother.

In the second case, the CRPD received a report from the public that a person who seemed he did not have a physical disability was making use of the badge.

CRPD enforcement officials went on the site of the report, and concluded the Blue Badge being used had been reported lost or stolen. Following enquires with the St Julian’s police station, it was established the fake Blue Badge had originally been issued to father of a 37-year-old man from Sliema.

In both cases, the prosecution was led by Inspector Leeroy Balzan Engerer, and Magistrate Ian Farrugia found the accused guilty, ordering them to pay a fine of €250 each.

CRPD Commissioner Samantha Pace Gasan welcomed the decision, saying the court decision highlights the importance in respecting individuals and citizens who suffer from disability.

She thanked the police for their help in the investigation.