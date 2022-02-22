Two handed probation, treatment orders after admitting to string of thefts from cars

A man has promised to seize the opportunity to overcome his addiction to heroin, as he was sentenced to three years of probation and a three year treatment order after pleading guilty to a string of thefts from cars parked in Zebbug and Siggiewi.

James Casha, 50, from Siggiewi was arraigned in court this afternoon by Inspector Janetta Grixti, on a total of 23 charges, relating to 11 thefts from vehicles, as well as further charges relating to attempted thefts.

The thefts of cash, electronics and other items all took place during the month of February and were rendered aggravated by time. Charges of voluntary damage were also pressed for every vehicle broken into.

All but one of the charges were against Casha solely, who immediately pleaded guilty to them.

A solitary charge of attempted theft from a parked car in Zebbug on 20 February, was also filed against Casha and Claire Satariano, 46, from Zebbug.

Both accused also admitted that charge.

Lawyer Jason Grima, appearing for both accused, told the court that the crimes were “a cry for help,” in particular Casha's, who had an acute drug problem and had finally sought treatment. “He is on methadone now and is progressing, but still needs help. He lost his job because of his drug problem and is shunned by his family. He has reached the bottom,” said the lawyer.

The defence suggested probation and treatment orders “as a last chance” before jailing the man. The prosecuting officer confirmed that Casha had immediately admitted to the crimes and had cooperated with the investigation.

With respect to Satariano, Grima informed the court that she, too, had a heroin problem and was now receiving methadone as part of a structured rehabilitation plan.

“I’m not condoning what I did but I had lost my methadone, it was a Sunday… it was a real one off. I never stole anything before,” pleaded the woman in court on Tuesday.

While the magistrate consulted with the law to calibrate the punishment, Casha’s lawyer told him it was going to be his last chance. “Yes and I’m going to seize this opportunity with all my strength. I’m tired. I want to become a man again,” replied the accused.

In view of the guilty plea, the magistrate sentenced Casha to probation for three years and placed him under a three year treatment order, while noting that he had already been given opportunities to address his drug problem by the courts. Magistrate Lanfranco pointed out that he had been handed a suspended sentence for offences identical to today’s, less than a year ago, but added that “my impression is that you are realising the mistakes you’ve made and want to change your life path.”

Casha agreed, telling the court that he was tired of living like this and wanted to clean up his act.

Noting that he had been handed his two year sentence suspended for four years less than a year ago, the court ordered that this suspension remain in force. “If you breach it again, you will be punished severely,” warned the magistrate.

In sentencing Satariano, the court noted that she had been charged with one count of attempted theft from a car and had no pending suspended sentences. In view of her admission and her problems with drug addiction, the court also handed her three year probation and treatment orders, saying that it wanted to help her stay on the straight and narrow.